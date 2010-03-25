The Shortlist for March 26

By Jennifer Odell

The vodka industry isn't taking Diddy's "if you're not drinking Ciroc, you're drinking pee pee" comment sitting down (ahem). Feigning anger while smiling for the cameras, the owner of Georgi vodka retaliated by trying to send Diddy's office a toilet bowl filled with Ciroc. Remember when rappers got into real fights? (Starpulse)

Photos: Diddy