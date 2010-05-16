The Shortlist

The Shortlist for May 17

RAM / Fame Pictures 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Ashley Olsen, "Californication" star Pamela Adlon and "Jersey Boys" lead Jarrod Spector were flying to Los Angeles Sunday when an electrical fire in the cockpit caused the plane's windshield to crack. The pilot and crew made an emergency landing in Virginia, and no one was hurt. (ET)

Photos: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

