The Shortlist for May 17
By Jennifer Odell
Ashley Olsen, "Californication" star Pamela Adlon and "Jersey Boys" lead Jarrod Spector were flying to Los Angeles Sunday when an electrical fire in the cockpit caused the plane's windshield to crack. The pilot and crew made an emergency landing in Virginia, and no one was hurt. (ET)
