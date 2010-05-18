The Shortlist

The Shortlist for May 19

By Jennifer Odell

After his girlfriend allegedly issued him an ultimatum -- "get help or I split" -- foe-of-the-friendly-skies Jonathan Rhys Meyers is heading back to rehab for his alcohol addiction. The news comes after three separate incidents involving one part rage, three parts booze got him banned from United Airlines. (PopEater)

