The Shortlist for May 31

By Jennifer Odell

Don't believe what you read about Lady Gaga's personal life, even if it's a direct quote. The diminutive Fame Monster says she lies "profusely" about things like her diet, love life and other matters not related to her art in an effort to "protect [her aesthetic] and message." Guess all that celibacy talk was just a clever ruse to keep our eyes focused on the headgear and fake blood. (WENN)