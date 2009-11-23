The Shortlist for Nov. 24
By Michelle Lanz
Diddy threw himself a star-studded $3 million 40th birthday bash at the Plaza hotel in New York, complete with a $30,000 orchid display and a private performance by Al Green. What we would have given to get the commission bonus on booking that event. (Celebslam)
By Michelle Lanz
Diddy threw himself a star-studded $3 million 40th birthday bash at the Plaza hotel in New York, complete with a $30,000 orchid display and a private performance by Al Green. What we would have given to get the commission bonus on booking that event. (Celebslam)