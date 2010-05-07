The Week in Celeb-BING for May 7

By Michelle Lanz

Overwhelmed by all the celeb craziness that occurred this week? No worries, Wonderwall's got you covered. Check out a roundup of the top celeb searches of the week (complete with handy-dandy links), and you'll have plenty to talk about at Friday happy hour.

Adriana Lima Says Losing Baby Weight Was "Easy"

It's hard out there for a Victoria's Secret supermodel. Not only do they work long hours laying around in exotic locales, they also have to constantly maintain their hotness. Don't worry, though. Adriana Lima has revealed that dropping baby weight is "easy." The 28-year-old beauty is back in shape just six months after popping out her first kid. So her post-baby body is better than most people's pre-baby body. Super.