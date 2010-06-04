Twitterview: Joss Stone

By Michelle Lanz

At only 23 years old, British singer Joss Stone has already sold millions of albums, gained a ravenously loyal fan base and has even dabbled in acting. Now the talented lady is trying her hand at shoe design in a new collaboration with Nine West.

Click through to see what Joss has to say about her music, her tattoos and the inspiration for her shoe designs. Oh yeah, and make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @JossStone on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: Hello Joss! Are you ready to be Twitterviewed?

@Joss Stone: I am ready!

@WonderwallMSN: Awesome. We hear you're currently at a photo shoot. How's it going?

@Joss Stone: It went very well, right now I'm going for tea :) Lots of changing of clothes and shoes! Loved it.