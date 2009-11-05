Unsolicited Relationship Advice

By Melissa Hunter

In "The Ugly Truth," Gerard Butler's character claims to be an expert on all things love. Well, with all due respect Gerry, your LiLo hookup rumors maaaay discredit you from all future love advising. So let's get the real experts in. And by real experts, I mean me. Your celebrity love guru. So with all my expertise (that I shall not divulge at this time), here's some food for thought for your favorite famous hot mess couples du jour.