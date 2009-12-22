Unsolicited Relationship Advice for Dec. 22

By Melissa Hunter

If the divorce rate is 50 percent in America, Hollywood must have skewed that a bit with its 99 percent fail rate in love. But never you worry, stars, the totally uncredentialed love doctor is in. Here's some advice for the love-struck couples who have been gracing the tabloid covers lately.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller

The sitch: Years after that whole nanny debacle Sienna and Jude are reportedly giving it another go. Incredibly pretty people can't stay that far apart for too long without spontaneously combusting. It's physics. Look it up.

Suggestion: Sienna, darling, I hate to break it to you, but once a cheater always a cheater. Didn't the married men you were sleeping with ever tell you that? If you're completely set on Jude, then in order to trust him again you must do the obvious: Hire a hot chick to seduce Jude (first making sure Jude hasn't already slept with her). If he refuses, congratulations! If not, there's some sort of romantic comedy to be made out of this, so it's a win-win.