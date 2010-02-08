Unsolicited Relationship Advice for Feb. 8

By Melissa Hunter

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, there are a few star couples that may need a whole mess of chocolates (and private Pilates sessions to work off said chocolates) to keep their relationships alive. Here for you famous duos, are a few words of wisdom from a completely uncredentialed, totally single love expert.

Justin & Jessica

The sitch: Split rumors have surrounded this couple for months, but Jess was spotted supporting Justin at his Hasty Pudding honor at Harvard. So maybe it's not all lost.

Suggestion: This may very well be the first image recorded of you two smiling simultaneously. It's a good look for you, guys. Jessica, if you're hell-bent on locking this guy down, ditch the whiny "beauty is a burden" routine and tap into your inner goofball. Justin (and the rest of the world) would appreciate it.