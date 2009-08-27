Who Is This Year's Ultimate Web Sensation?

(Go to the People's Choice Awards for celeb fun, polls, and your chance to vote later this year!)

By Dana Flax

Celebrity? So passe. But ce-web-rity? Now that's where it's at. Starring roles in TV and films just aren't enough to guarantee longevity in today's galaxy of Internet stardom, where we expect to see same-day pics of stars buying TP, and we expect to see them now. But what is it that makes the biggest Online Sensation? Is it a self-spoofing Funny or Die video? Revealing blog entries? An internet religion devoted totally entirely to them? Let's take a look at some front-runners, and hopefully by year's end we'll determine the ultimate Celeb 2.0.

Candidate #1: Brad Pitt, Twitiquette Coach

Debonair. Worldly. Charitable. Brad Pitt is all these things, but is he really an expert on Robert's Rules of Internet Order? In the August issue of Wired, Brad Pitt gave some rather humorous, unsolicited advice on how to be a perfect "digital gentleman," including a suggestion to *ahem* maybe not tweet a picture of your wife's butt (lookin' at you, Kutcher) ... From your mouth to our tweets, Brad.