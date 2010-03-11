WW Comics: Facebook Groupies

By Michelle Lanz with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Have you ever come across a fan page on Facebook that made you go LOL? (Or maybe WTF?) Check out some of the funniest fan groups and pages on the 'book, then become a fan of Wonderwall on FB, too!

Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!

No. of Members: 490,226

Why it's awesome: If anything, this group shows the sheer power of unceasing Internet chatter. Betty White, 88, has suddenly become the lady of the hour with Internetters campaigning hard to get her on "Saturday Night Live." It's unclear how much of an impact this Facebook group had on making this onetime dream a reality, and who knows if Betty White will be any good. We just hope 490,226 people can't be wrong.