WW Comics: Wonderweird Headlines

By Michelle Lanz, with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Another week, another slew of bizarre celebrity headlines that border on the unbelievable. Whether they're true, false or just elaborate fantasies, they never fail to make us LOL. Click through for a comic rundown of this week's most insane headlines.

Headline: Kidman and Aniston In Hawaii Hula Dance-Off!

Subhead: Insiders on the set of "Just Go With It" insist that co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman are "totally bonding together" via hula dancing.

Sure they might be super BFFs now, but nary does an on-set romance last once the cameras stop rolling (unless you're Brangelina, ouch!).