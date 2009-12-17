Year in Review: Star Predictions for 2010

By Melissa Hunter

Let's face it, 2009 is so 2000-and-late. Or something like that. With 2010 on the horizon, we look into our Magic Wonder Eight Ball to see what will become of the most hated, loved, and loved-to-hate stars.

Miley Cyrus

This has been a controversial year for Miley to say the least, but 2010 should bring us a whole new set of problems as the diva-in-training turns 18. Once this occurs, her sexual proclivities and saucy sound bites end up being seen as confident, bold and saucy. She ends up on the verge of a complete turnaround as one of the most respected musician-actresses in the world... but then she goes and does the whole squinty eye business again.