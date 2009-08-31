2009 Emmy Nominee: Vanessa Williams

By Kara Warner

The newest members of the Vanessa Williams fan club may only know her as master manipulator Wilhelmina Slater on TV's "Ugly Betty." And there's no doubt she deserves that fanfare. With her steely-eyed stare and holier-than-thou haute couture fashions, Williams takes the term "demanding boss" to new heights.

Thus, it's also no surprise that the former beauty queen/singer/actress is nominated for her third Primetime Emmy this year. Our love affair with triple-threat Williams began at the Miss America pageant in 1983 and continued a few years later with a little tune called "Save the Best for Last." Check out some more career highlights from this multitalented performer.