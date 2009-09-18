Celeb-Spotting Roundup at NY Fashion Week

By Michelle Lanz and Dana Flax, reporting by Mary S. Park and Kara Warner

With Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week drawing to a close yesterday, we sent an intrepid photog to snap some last-gasp shots of celebs in their natural habitat (surrounded by fabulous high fashion, duh). Click through to see who we caught ogling the runways of Bryant Park.

Kirsten Dunst waits for the start of the Rodarte show at New York Fashion Week.