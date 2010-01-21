Celebs Unite To Help Haiti

By Michelle Lanz

Philanthropy comes with the territory for many A-List celebs, and the tragedy in Haiti brought out the most generous stars. Many donated possessions, trips and millions of dollars for the relief effort. Click through to see who's donating and how you can do your part.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were two of the first celebs to announce that they were personally donating $1 million through their Jolie-Pitt Foundation to assist in the Haiti relief effort. The pair visited Haiti back in 2005 with musician Wyclef Jean and have been active in outreach to the island nation ever since.

