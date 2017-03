Elle Macpherson attends The 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter Sunset Tower, West Hollywood, CA, USA February 22, 2009 © Tony DiMaio / Retna Ltd.

Up Next

Up Next Jay Loves Bey

Elle Macpherson attends The 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter Sunset Tower, West Hollywood, CA, USA February 22, 2009 © Tony DiMaio / Retna Ltd.

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser