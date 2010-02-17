Elton John: "Fame attracts lunatics"

By Brenda Rodriguez

From broken love affairs to drug addiction, Elton John lived the rock star life. Now with his longtime partner David Furnish by his side, the legendary musician is living life by the rules. He opens up to Parade magazine about love, his fight against AIDS and the pitfalls of fame.

On why he started the Elton John AIDS Foundation:

"I set up my foundation because I wanted to make amends for the years I was a drug addict. People with HIV are still stigmatized. The infection rates are going up. People are dying. The political response is appalling. The sadness of it, the waste."

