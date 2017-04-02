Look out, London -- Mary Poppins 2.0 is ready to roll!

Clad in a crisp blue coat, red hat and gloves, Emily Blunt was spotted filming "Mary Poppins Returns" on Saturday, April 1, as she rode through London's famous fog near Buckingham Palace. At her side was "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays a street lamplighter named Jack in what Variety describes as a updated take on Dick van Dyke's chimney sweep role from the 1964 version of the movie.

Also appearing in the Rob Marshall-directed film are Meryl Streep as Mary Poppins' cousin topsy and Colin Firth as Colin Firth as William Weatherall Wilkins. Angela Lansbury makes a cameo as well.

"She's so incredible, what more perfect person could play Mary Poppins? I'm really excited to be able to go to work every day, singing and dancing with Emily Blunt," Lin-Manuel recently told People.

Emily, who welcomed her second child with husband John Krasinski last year, has a slew of movies in the hopper, including "A Quiet Place," which John is directing.

"This is what I find difficult about talking about my marriage," Emily, 37, told Manhattan magazine a few years back. "It's hard to sum up something that's so vital and means everything to you in a sound bite. Do you know what I mean? All I can say is that it's an effing blast. It's just great, and I'm so happy."

"Mary Poppins Returns" hits theaters on Christmas Day next year.