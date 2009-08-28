What's your damage

Fantasy Casting: The "Heathers" TV Show

New World Pictures / Promotional 1 / 9

By Melissa Hunter

For a while, it seemed as though taking '90s TV classics and turning them into modern-day garbage was the trend for networks. Now, it seems that studio executives' latest victims are that of cult classic '80s films. Super.

Variety reports that the powers that be are turning the 1989 black comedy "Heathers" into a TV show. I think I speak for all of us when I ask: What's your damage? Don't you dare touch it! Who could possibly take the place of a sassy, troubled anti-establishment Winona? Or a murderous, crazypants Slater? Well if you must, we have a few opinions...

Up Next
New World Pictures / Promotional 1 / 9

By Melissa Hunter

For a while, it seemed as though taking '90s TV classics and turning them into modern-day garbage was the trend for networks. Now, it seems that studio executives' latest victims are that of cult classic '80s films. Super.

Variety reports that the powers that be are turning the 1989 black comedy "Heathers" into a TV show. I think I speak for all of us when I ask: What's your damage? Don't you dare touch it! Who could possibly take the place of a sassy, troubled anti-establishment Winona? Or a murderous, crazypants Slater? Well if you must, we have a few opinions...

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries