Fantasy Casting: The "Heathers" TV Show

By Melissa Hunter

For a while, it seemed as though taking '90s TV classics and turning them into modern-day garbage was the trend for networks. Now, it seems that studio executives' latest victims are that of cult classic '80s films. Super.

Variety reports that the powers that be are turning the 1989 black comedy "Heathers" into a TV show. I think I speak for all of us when I ask: What's your damage? Don't you dare touch it! Who could possibly take the place of a sassy, troubled anti-establishment Winona? Or a murderous, crazypants Slater? Well if you must, we have a few opinions...