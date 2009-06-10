Helen Hunt ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Mark J. Terrill / Invision/AP 1 / 3 Helen Hunt poses for a photograph backstage at the Directors Guild of America Awards Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008 in Los Angeles. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextLively in bedroom Mark J. Terrill / Invision/AP 1 / 3 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 4:46am PDT, Jun 10, 2009 Helen Hunt poses for a photograph backstage at the Directors Guild of America Awards Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008 in Los Angeles. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail