Imagined Conversation: Jay-Z and Beyonce's Date

By Melissa Hunter

A rare breed of celeb power couple went out on the town last night. The breed is that of the stable and non-famewhoring.* Beyonce and Jay-Z are not only one of the most adorable couples out there, but they seem to be *gasp!* actually in love.

A lurking paparazzo scored big when he snapped a handful of pics of the two megastars dining out in NYC last night, and captured every little moment from their date. If that isn't creepy enough for you, here's what we imagine they were saying to each other.