Imagined Conversations: Britney Spears' Bikini-Clad Inner Monologue

By Dana Flax

After hearing that Britney Spears took her blue-ribbon midriff out for a stroll around the hotel pool once again this weekend, we dreamt up what we imagine was going through her navel, I mean, head. Click through to see the pearls of Brit-sdom emanating from Miss Spears and that bikini of hers.

"Check out my new body, y'all. It involved almost as much production as my album. And let's be real, it's just as important to my career."