Jessica on Nudity: "Only for my next husband"

By Brenda Rodriguez

Sometimes it seems like Jessica Simpson just can't catch a break. She's either ridiculed about her weight or on the cover of a magazine for getting dumped -- again. But in the March issue of Allure (on newsstands Feb. 23), the singer talks about her newfound confidence, those infamous "mom jeans," and her headline-making ex-boyfriends.

On the state of her career and her upcoming 30th birthday:

"I never really thought, growing up, what am I gonna be like when I'm 30? I just kind of thought I had it figured out: I'm going to be this great pop star, have my songs on the radio, be married, and have babies ... But things can be taken away from you. A song can not be played on the radio. An album can not work."

RELATED: See pics of Jessica's Allure photo shoot