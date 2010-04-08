JS: I don't have anything to prove anymore

By Brenda Rodriguez

Jessica Simpson says she no longer has nothing to prove. With the success of her VH1 show "The Price of Beauty," the singer has learned a lot about herself while getting to meet women around the world. "What other people think of me is not my business," she tells Marie Claire in their new issue. The singer opened up about her experience on the show, her beauty routine and the scrutiny over her weight.

On what she learning filming her reality show:

"Doing the show, 'The Price of Beauty,' I really found confidence within myself. I wanted to take all that negative, everything that happened, and make something positive out of it because I do think we do put too much pressure on women to be beautiful, and to be perfect. The show was my own search to find my own beauty within, and whatever I have inside of me that's authentic that nobody else has -- discovering and embracing that."