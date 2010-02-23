Joan on Kristen: "I had a mirror image"

By Brenda Rodriguez

After more than 30 years, Joan Jett is still wearing black leather and loving rock 'n' roll. And, yeah, she could probably kick your a-- too. Now audiences will get a glimpse into Jett's life during the rock glam '70s with the new film "The Runaways." It's the story of the all-girl rock band by the same name formed by Jett (played by Kristen Stewart) and band mate Cherie Currie (played by Dakota Fanning). Jett talks to Interview magazine in its March issue about the new film, the steamy sex scenes, and teen vampire lover Stewart.

On watching the film "The Runaways":

"It's pretty surreal. It's hard to judge, hard to have some distance from, but I'm working on it and it's getting better. It's not painful for me to watch, so I think that's a good sign. The only part that's painful is that I go, 'Oh, man, I'd like to do it again and really pay attention' ... you don't realize sometimes when you're in moments how special they are until they're gone."

