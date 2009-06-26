Johnny Depp Through the Years

By Melissa Hunter

Johnny Depp isn't exactly your average leading man. As one of the most acclaimed contemporary modern actors, he has played some of the most memorable characters on the big screen over the past two decades, taking on everything from crazy pirates to lonely monsters to drugged-out authors... transforming himself for each new role. And coming up next week (July 1st to be exact), we can all get our Johnny fix in "Public Enemies." He plays the infamous John Dillinger who's fleeing from the feds (one of which is the equally innovative Christian Bale). The 1930s has never been hotter. Or cooler. If that's possible.