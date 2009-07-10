Lance Bass' Most Earth-Shattering Revelations

By Dana Flax

Lance Bass is no stranger to the limelight. The 30-year-old has already carved out a long career for himself, beginning with a spot in asterisk-friendly boy band *NSYNC, then continuing through a couple "meh" movies and a role in "Hairspray." Thus, it's no surprise that his fascinating once-in-a-blue-moon revelations get so much publicity, right? This is important stuff, folks. Click through to see a countdown of the 5 most Earth-shattering, life-altering Lance Bass newsflashes.

5. He's Moving to New York!

According to today's breaking news bulletin from Life and Style, Lance Bass will move to New York in order to -- get ready for this -- work on a TV show! We'd like to say his absence will be felt in Los Angeles, but then we read further and realized he'll "be living in the Village," but "going back to LA for work." A bicoastal entertainer? Now that is a first.