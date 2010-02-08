LC: Sometimes "Hated" Working on "The Hills"

By Brenda Rodriguez

For Lauren Conrad, her days on the hit reality show "The Hills" are all but a memory, one that she's OK not having to relive. The fashion designer and author opens up to Seventeen magazine in its March issue (on newsstands Feb. 9) about what life was really like in front of the cameras, her new book and being broke (gasp!) in college.

On life in "The Hills":

"You set out to do a show based on your life and you end up living a life based on your show. Everything you do has to be cleared -- where you work, people who come to your birthday, people you date, what clothes you wear. I had to get the paint color for my apartment approved by the director of photography. It was things like that that I don't miss."

