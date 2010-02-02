Moonlighting Celebrities

By Michelle Lanz

All the glitz, glamour and special treatment that comes with being a Hollywood star sometimes just doesn't cut it in these tough economic times. It got us thinking, which celebs juggle two or three jobs? Click through to see which stars moonlight in careers other than the ones for which they're famous.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Together, singers/actors Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony form a veritable entertainment powerhouse, but being the savvy couple that they are, they're not satisfied with just being celebrities. The pair also spend their time as partial owners of the Miami Dolphins. So far this business venture has fared well for the pair, unlike J.Lo's now-defunct restaurant Madre's and her failed Sweetface clothing line.

