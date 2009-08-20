Parade's Top 2009 Pop Culture Poll

By Michelle Lanz

Now that the warmer, carefree summer months are cooling down and coming to a close, Parade.com has the final results of its annual 2009 Summer Pop Culture Poll. Here's what voters thought were the most noteworthy stories and people of 2009 thus far.

Most Beautiful

Voted most beautiful, unsurprisingly, were Johnny Depp (49%) and Halle Berry (34%), while the Most Natural Beauty prize goes to Jennifer Garner (27%) for her less-makeup-is-more look.

You read that right: Johnny Depp is prettier than both Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner. Someone get that man a sash and tiara STAT!