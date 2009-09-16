. Paula Abdul ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Peter Kramer / Invision/AP 1 / 44 Paula Abdul attends the Conde Nast Media Group's Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sept. 5, 2008. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextHey, Girl Peter Kramer / Invision/AP 1 / 44 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 7:15am PDT, Sep 16, 2009 Paula Abdul attends the Conde Nast Media Group's Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sept. 5, 2008. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail