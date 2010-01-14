Reality Check for Jan. 14
By Michelle Lanz
Tim Gunn might have made "make it work" his catchphrase on "Project Runway," but it seems the fashion consultant uses "this worries me," more often. Seems the naive young designers don't make it work more often than they do. (People)
