R.Pattz: Emotionally connected to his dog?

By Brenda Rodriguez

"Twilight" fans, prepare to sink your teeth into the sexy new photos of Robert Pattinson in the March issue of Details magazine, hitting newsstands on Feb. 23. R.Pattz leaves his teen vampire angst for the wolves and unleashes his inner leading man. He also reveals his hatred for a certain female private part, his eating habits and his emotional connection to his dog.

On what he eats:

"I eat so much, I'm like a compulsive eater. I've been eating room service, and I'm always really worried about it, so I choose like six things on the menu and eat them all."

