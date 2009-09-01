Spencer Pratt, King of America?

By Dana Flax and Melissa Hunter

*Sigh.* Another day, another life-altering newsflash from the Spencer Pratt self-promoting fame machine.

Us Weekly is reporting that the troll will soon have his name legally changed to "King Spencer Pratt," using a quote straight from the horse's a--, where he declares that he's "decided since there is a Queen of England and a Prince William, there should be a king of America."

Well, your majesty, we wholeheartedly agree that "Spencer" is just too darned normal to fit your special persona. However, we can't say we think "King" fits terribly well, either.

So, in honor of you capitalizing on this slow news day, we came up with a few more ideas before you crown yourself. Click through and pick your favorite.