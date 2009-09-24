Style Profile: Audrey Tautou

By Melissa Hunter

French actress Audrey Tautou hasn't always had a close relationship with fashion. But now, between playing Coco Chanel in the new film "Coco Before Chanel" and being tapped as the new face for Chanel, the "Amelie" star is pretty much fashion's adopted gamine daughter.

And with Tautou, the style is in the subtlety. The sleek lines, her affinity for black and white, her boyish yet feminine taste and her effortless sophistication. She may be the -- dare I say it -- closest thing to a reincarnation of Audrey Hepburn the world is gonna get.

But such a bold statement warrants justification. Let's take a look at the sartorial evidence, shall we?