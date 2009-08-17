Style Profile: Heidi Klum

By Melissa Hunter

Being launched into supermodel-dom at 19, Heidi Klum has spent her fair share of time in the fashion world. From haute couture in Vogue to barely-there lingerie as a Victoria's Secret "Angel," she's been the desire of high fashion-designers and dudes who steal their wives' catalogs alike.

Then, when people discovered that the supermodel had a *gasp!* personality, it was no surprise that she started hosting the hit designer reality show "Project Runway." Her spunky yet elegant, quirky yet confident personality has made her a superstar, and her style reflects that persona.

In honor of the long anticipated "Project Runway" premiere this week, we take a look at the many outfits that the leggy blonde has donned over the years. If she can even knock 'em dead in a pink robe, wait 'til you see her in REAL clothes.