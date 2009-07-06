Summer Premiere Fashion Guide

It may only be July, but -- yowza! -- there have been so many summer movie premieres already that it seems like the stars are out and ambling the red carpet just about every time we blink. From indie films to blockbusters, premieres of summer movies have churned out celebrities in a variety of red carpet looks -- for better or, well, worse. So, in the vein of fashion expert Bruno, as skillfully played by Sacha Baron Cohen, we take a look through the red carpet highlights of the season and determine whether they're "In oder aus."