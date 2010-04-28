Take that, Tito

The Shortlist for April 29

By Jennifer Odell

Jenna Jameson tested negative for drugs after her boyfriend Tito Ortiz, whom she's accused of domestic violence, claimed she fabricated the abuse charges while allegedly under the influence of an OxyContin addiction. Jameson's lawyer noted that "the tests clearly exonerate Jenna Jameson" of any "suggestion that she was under the influence of controlled substances." (PopEater)

