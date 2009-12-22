It's a boy!

The Shortlist for Dec. 23

By Jennifer Odell

It's a boy! Johnny Knoxville and his girlfriend Naomi Nelson welcomed their new son, Rocko Akira Clapp on Sunday night. Rocko joins 13 year-old sister Madison in Knoxville's growing family. We presume the former "Jackass" star remains "excited as hell." (People)

