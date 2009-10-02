The Week in Celeb-BING for Oct. 2

By Michelle Lanz

What celeb stories got the Interwebs all abuzz this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

Jessica and Justin's rumored split

It seems like as soon as two big stars hook up, the world starts anticipating (and salivating over) their eventual breakup. Case-in-point: the hurricane of search queries about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's supposed split this week. The pair was caught by the paps holding hands the same day that gossip bloggers and magazines splashed headlines saying the couple was dunzo. The miserable look on Jessica's face doesn't help matters if their split is just a rumor.