Week in Celeb-Bing for Aug. 14

By Melissa Hunter

So what were the biggest stories in the parallel celebuverse this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have something to talk about when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

Brangelina at "Inglourious Basterds" premiere

Oh, baby. We just can't get enough of our Brangelina. So when they showed up at the "Inglourious Basterds" premiere like two young dominatrix chickens, we all had a collective meltdown. And of course, with a new set of a thousand pictures comes a whole new round of speculation. Angelina wanted to show up Brad! Brad partied without her! Angelina made snide remarks to the press! Breaking up! Cheating! Staying together for the kids! Brad's a lush! Angelina's a show-off! Jennifer Aniston cries at home! Whew. That was exhausting.