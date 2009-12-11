Year in Review: The Year In Celebrity 2009

By Michelle Lanz

From Michael Jackson's death to the David Letterman scandal, 2009 has been one heck of a tumultuous year in the world of celebrity. Let's take a look back at some of the biggest stories of '09.

June 25 was the day the music died. Michael Jackson's sad passing was arguably the biggest story of the year, and not just because of his reigning "King of Pop" status. Tragically, MJ's last performance on this earth (subsequently crafted into the documentary "This Is It") arrived just weeks before his comeback tour. Michael had infinite talent in life, and we expect that interest in his iconic glory days (as well as his last days) will only continue in death.

Photos: Michael Jackson