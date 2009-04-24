Beach Cruising
Kim Kardashian has beautiful, tan skin; and she likes to show it off, not only for the paparazzi beach patrol, but also for her Twitter followers. Too bad this trip to Mexico left her burnt like a fried Cheeto in the sun. We approve of her Chester the Cheetah string bikini, though.
