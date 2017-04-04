Another one for the books! America Ferrera has officially completed her second triathlon race, one that she "crushed."

On April 3, the "Ugly Betty" actress posted several images to Instagram from the Lavaman race in Hawaii, one she did with her husband Ryan Williams and sister Jennifer Ferrera.

"Triathlon #2 in the bag!! #Lavaman , you were hot 🔥🔥🔥, but I survived!," she captioned a picture of her holding up her medal. "Got my personal best swim time! And ran on my rehabbed ankle the whole time! No walking! I own you, Lavaman! 👊💪"

America also posted a humorous image post race of herself on the ground while her teammates hold up their medals.

I'm the one on the floor. #TeamFerrilliams crushed. #dead A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

"I'm the one on the floor. #TeamFerrilliams crushed. #dead," she said.

As part of the swim-bike-run race, team "Ferrilliams," that's what they called themselves, also raised money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. After all was said and done, Yahoo News said they raised $17,125. Her husband actually bleached his hair after the group hit the $10,000 mark.

The race consisted of a .93 mile swim, 24.8-mile bike ride and 6.2 mile run, and America completed it in 3:49:58. Her husband actually captured video of her sprinting toward the finish line.

Here's me sprinting through the sand to the finish line! I did it!! It was hot as hades 🔥🔥🔥, they don't call it #Lavaman for nothing. Big ups to @ryanpierswilliams at the finish to capture the moment 😍. A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

"Here's me sprinting through the sand to the finish line!," she wrote. "I did it!! It was hot as hades 🔥🔥🔥, they don't call it #Lavaman for nothing. Big ups to @ryanpierswilliams at the finish to capture the moment 😍."

Ryan later had fun with his wife, sharing an image of them post-race with smiles.

Us two fools just crushed the #lavaman #triathlon! This is also our album art for our 90's cover band! 😜 • Present, 04.02.17 A post shared by ryanpierswilliams (@ryanpierswilliams) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

"Us two fools just crushed the #lavaman #triathlon! This is also our album art for our 90's cover band!," she wrote.

A month prior, America and Ryan completed their first tri, the Desert Triathlon.