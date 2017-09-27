Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted a photo on Instagram wearing what appears to be a wedding ring and engagement ring, sparking rumors that she and her longtime love, Jason Statham, may have quietly married.

Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

In January 2016, Rosie and Jason announced they were engaged after six years of dating. Jason proposed with a five-carat Neil Lane-designed ring, featuring a round diamond set in platinum, that was reported to be worth around $350,000.

In Rosie's recent picture, she is sipping on an iced beverage while her nearly perfect hair is being tousled. She is holding a disposable cup that reads, "Timing is everything, whether it's love, sex or avocados." And her ring finger — and the two rings she is currently wearing — is totally visible, although it is not completely clear if one of the rings she's wearing is her incredible engagement ring.

🥑 A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Sharp eyed fans noticed and quickly went wild, asking if the twosome did marry. Unfortunately, the private couple have not confirmed or denied that they tied the knot.

However, if the two did recently marry, it would be fitting. In January, Rosie, 30, announced they were expecting their first child, with a photo of Rosie on the beach in a bikini, showing off her baby bump. And in June, the model and the 50-year-old actor welcomed their first son, Jack Oscar Statham.

Another thing is that if Jason and Rosie did get married, she may have already let fans see her wedding dress. At her May baby shower, she reportedly wore a wedding dress from Self Portrait. That dress, a lace trimmed Bardot Maxi Dress, featured a trapeze silhouette with lace, off-the-shoulder detailing.

It would be no surprise if the couple kept things private. After they got engaged, Jason told E! News that they would be the last place to see his wedding photos, hinting from the get-go that their wedding plans would remain secret.