Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have long said they will not have spoiled children -- and they mean it.

The "Bad Moms" star spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about her family's surprising Christmas traditions.

"So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, [our daughter] Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn't give her anything -- it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff," the mom to Wyatt, 3, and Dmitri, 10 months, explained.

The 34 year old said that she and her husband asked their parents not to go overboard with their children and preferably only give them one gift. "Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.' That's our new tradition," she said.

As for the holiday traditions Mila had while growing up, she explained she was raised Jewish in Russia, and it wasn't until her family came to the U.S. that they began embracing Christmas.

"We come to America and we're like, 'Christmas is so inclusive,'" she recalled. "We literally bought a Christmas tree. So as far as tradition goes, my family's big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it's Easter, which we've now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn't matter. It's all family time, but having kids, we're building up our own little versions of tradition."

Last summer, Mila expressed the importance of raising her children not to be a------s during an interview with "The Kyle and Jackie O Show."

"It's a matter of teaching them from a very early age that, you know, 'Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you're poor,'" she joked. "'You are very poor. You have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account.'"

She added that both she and Ashton grew up poor. "[We] are very aware of what a dollar is worth," she explained. "Nothing's been handed to us."