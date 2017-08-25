Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have settled a lawsuit against British website MailOnline.

In 2015, the high-profile couple took the website's publisher, Associated Newspapers, to London's High Court after it published photos of their daughter Wyatt, who was 1 at the time.

Ashton and Mila argued that the images were taken during a private family outing on the beach and they accused a paparazzi photographer of using a long-lens camera to snap photos. The family was unaware they were being shot. They claimed that the photos breached the Data Protection Act and were used for the unauthorized promotion of clothing on the website, the LA Times said.

On Aug. 25, legal reps for not the publication and the couple issued a joint statement to the Times, saying, they "have reached a satisfactory resolution of their legal action, which includes an agreement to pixelate photographs of their daughter, Wyatt, their son, Dimitri, and any future children they should have together."

This is hardly new ground for the publishing company.

According to the Times, the publisher settled a libel suit with First Lady Melania Trump in April after the Daily Mail, MailOnline's United States outlet, published a story implying that she used to work as an escort. George Clooney was at odds with the tabloid, too, after it published a story about his mother-in-law in 2014. The newspaper apologized to him. Angelina Jolie also once threatened legal action about the Mail.