This week, Behati Prinsloo took to Instagram stories to show off her growing baby bump.

The Victoria's Secret model -- who is pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Levine -- showed off her pregnant belly in a mirror selfie, in which she wore a pair of gray sweatpants and matching sports bra.

This week, the 28-year-old also told her followers about her pregnancy cravings. In one photo, she showed off an apple with Tajin seasoning, and in another, she was dipping French fries from Fatburger into her milkshake.

"OMG I have the best husband," she captioned the photo of her indulgent meal. She blamed fellow model Nicole Trunfio in the photo, presumably for the idea to dip her fries in the sweet drink.

Behati -- who already has a 13-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose -- spoke to People magazine earlier this year about what surprised her most about motherhood.

"I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought," she said.

"I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there's no greater love than that love," she explained. "And then you have a baby, and it's just next-level love."

Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported that the two were eager to meet Dusty's brother or sister.

"Adam and Behati cannot wait for their second child," a source told Us. "Adam is literally the happiest ever."